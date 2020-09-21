Bobcat Fire Growing From Wind, Low Humidity

The wildfire has burned more than 100,000 acres burning northeast of Los Angeles.

Winds in California are creating tough conditions for firefighters again.

The Bobcat Fire has burned more than 100,000 acres about 50 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles. And it's still growing.

New evacuation warnings were issued Sunday afternoon.

It's already burned homes, structures and a nature center.

The Bobcat Fire started September 6. It has doubled in size over the last week.

High winds and low humidity have fueled the fire.

More than two dozen major wildfires continue to burn in California. Nearly 19,000 firefighters are battling them statewide.