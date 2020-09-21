The Bobcat Fire Covers 165 Square Miles And Is Just 15% Contained

The Bobcat Fire in California is still threatening homes, but firefighters are hopeful calmer winds will help them bring it under control.

An update now on the nearly eight thousand fires. Burning out west. A couple dozen of them. Are major

One of the largest. is the bobcat fire in Los Angeles County. 165 square miles. and it's just 15 percent contained. It's Still threatening homes, but firefighters are hopeful some calmer winds will help them get a handle on it. There's also another rapidly growing fire. in Wyoming burning in the southeast part of the state.