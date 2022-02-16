Bob Saget's Family Sues To Keep Death Records Private

Bob Saget was on a comedy tour and had done a show near Jacksonville before he died.

Bob Saget’s wife and family are suing Sheriff John Mina in Orange County, Florida, to block the release of records related to his death.

The comedian and actor died last month at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando after a comedy show.

The suit argues that the further release of Saget's medical records would cause "extreme emotional distress" if photographs, recordings or autopsy information were released to the public.

An original report says Saget had COVID, but concluded he died from accidental blunt head trauma.