Blue Origin Space Flight Ticket Auctions For $28 Million

Blue Origin says that person will be publicly identified in a few weeks.

The price for this flight is astronomical.

One person paid $28 million to travel to space with the Bezos brothers.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is set to take his rocket company's first passenger flight to space.

He invited his brother and now this person won an auction to join them.

There's one spot left on the rocket, which is slated to launch July 20.