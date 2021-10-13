Blue Origin Has Successful Second Flight

Travelers onboard saw the Earth from 347,000 feet above its surface and ascended at a max speed of more than 2,200 miles per hour.

Blue Origin had a second successful flight.

Star Trek legend William Shatner was nearly speechless– awe struck – after seeing the Earth from 347,000 feet above its surface and ascending at a max speed of more than 2,200 miles per hour.

Shatner, along with three others were in space for several minutes before falling back to earth.

For Kathy McCandless, it was an opportunity to see history, even if she didn't think she'd want to be a part of it.

For Blue Origin, the flight was a much-needed boon to a company battling bad headlines – allegations of a toxic work culture and a disregard for safety. Blue Origin denies those allegations.

The success solidifies the company as the leader in the race for space tourism, proving this rocket can go on repeated trips. It opens the door for more tickets to space and more research – for our benefit on Earth.

Even with miles between her and the launchpad, the experience was good enough for Kathy to have a change of heart as the fuel rolls in for another run – perhaps a new destination for this traveler's list of dream trips.