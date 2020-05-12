Report: Uber Is Looking To Buy Grubhub

May 12, 2020
Bloomberg News reports Uber has already made a takeover offer to Grubhub.
Uber is looking to buy the online food delivery company Grubhub.
According to Bloomberg News, the ridesharing company has already made a takeover offer, and the deal could be closed before the end of May.
Food delivery services have seen an increase in business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
If the deal goes through, Uber would become the biggest company in the food delivery industry, according to The Hill.
According to CNN, Grubhub's stock jumped more than 35% and Uber's by at least 8% on Tuesday following reports of the purchase discussions.