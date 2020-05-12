Report: Uber Is Looking To Buy Grubhub

Bloomberg News reports Uber has already made a takeover offer to Grubhub.

Uber is looking to buy the online food delivery company Grubhub.

According to Bloomberg News, the ridesharing company has already made a takeover offer, and the deal could be closed before the end of May.

Food delivery services have seen an increase in business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the deal goes through, Uber would become the biggest company in the food delivery industry, according to The Hill.

According to CNN, Grubhub's stock jumped more than 35% and Uber's by at least 8% on Tuesday following reports of the purchase discussions.