Winter Not Done Yet: Blizzards in Rockies, Tornadoes in Texas

More than 19 inches at Denver airport, record weekend snowfall in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

It may be mid-March but winter is not yet giving up, especially this weekend in the west.

Areas of Colorado saw powerful snowstorms creating blizzard conditions. Denver International Airport reported more than 19 inches of snow canceling 900 flights.

Roads were closed and the Colorado Department of Transportation issued travel warnings urging people to not make unnecessary trips.

Cheyenne, Wyoming was socked with 25 inches of snow — a two-day record. Winds hit 50 miles an hour.

The storm drawing warm air from the south created havoc elsewhere. Twin tornadoes were kicked up in the Texas Pandhandle.

And in Amarillo, Texas, winds were strong enough to overturn a semi-truck. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

More than 7 million people nationwide were under winter storm advisories.

And it's not done yet: Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain will expected to shift towards the mid-Mississippi Valley on Monday then Southeast and Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday.