Secretary Of State Blinken Meets With Leaders In Egypt, Israel

He met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas

Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Egypt this morning.

He'll meet with the country's president to help support a recent cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Blinken also met with Israel's president today.

He reiterated the United States' commitment to Israel's security and invited him to visit the U.S. in the coming weeks.

Yesterday, Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

He says the meetings have focused on the goals of his trip, working toward continued peace in the region and rebuilding in Gaza.

"The meetings that I've had so far, I've heard a shared recognition from all sides.That steps need to be taken," Blinken said. "Work needs to be done to address the underlying conditions that helped fuel this latest conflict."

The cease-fire creates space to begin to take those steps attending to the urgent humanitarian needs of Palestinians in Gaza and helping rebuild is a key starting point."

After his visit to Egypt today, Blinken will head to Jordan to meet with leaders there.