newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
schedule
where to watch
Blindsided/Out of Bounds
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Blindsided/Out of Bounds
By ABC News
By ABC News
May 24, 2022
May 24, 2022
ABC News shares how the NFL pushed doctors to use race norming when choosing which former players got paid in the league's concussion settlement.
TRENDING
3:05
AP
Third-Party Cookies Are Going Away. What Are Marketers Trying Now?
1:54
Ron Batzdorff / NBC
'This Is Us' Is Over: Why Audience Grief Can Feel So Real
7:11
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Pres. Biden Says 'We Have To Act' After Texas School Shooting
4:47
Francisco Seco / AP
War In Ukraine Wages On 3 Months Later
3:38
AP
Cities Are Taking A Financial Hit As More People Work From Home
1:31
Alex Brandon / AP
Sen. Murphy Begs For Gun Compromise After Texas Shooting
2:15
Behind The Badge
2:15
What Happened to the Perfect Child?