Blind Paralympian Noah Malone Shares Heartfelt Message From Tokyo

He's competing for gold in the 100-meter dash finals despite the challenges of a condition that left him with only peripheral vision.

If you ever have doubts about yourself, I want to introduce you to Noah Malone, a Paralympian with a message.

Noah was diagnosed with a condition that left him with only peripheral vision but still he runs and his skill landed him in Tokyo this summer despite the challenges.

"If you have something that motivates you or inspires you, there's always a way to get it done," he said. "Whether you lose vision or whatever the case may be. The Paralympics just so happens to be the platform that I can do that on. So there's always a way to achieve your goals no matter what."

Noah's determination has paid off and he will go for gold in the 100-meter dash finals on Sunday.