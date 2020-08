Women of color fought for the right to vote even after the passage of the 19th Amendment. Now a disenfranchised group is a key voting bloc.

2020 marks 100 years since the 19th Amendment became law, giving women the right to vote.

Morning Rush examines the fight waged by women for access to the ballot box in the series "Her(story): 100 Years of Women Voting." Newsy's Lauren Magarino explores one disenfranchised group of women who are now a coveted voting bloc.

