Black Children Jailed for Crime That Doesn’t Exist

Scripps Howard Finalist: Black children were jailed for a crime that doesn't exist — and almost nothing happened to the adults involved.

Rutherford County, Tennessee, has a staggering history of arresting children as young as 7 for petty offenses from possession of tobacco to petty theft. ProPublica and Nashville Public Radio set out to deconstruct the anatomy of a terrible system, what made it tick and grow — and the people who enabled it. They began this investigation after they learned what took place in an elementary school playground.

"Black Children Were Jailed for a Crime That Doesn’t Exist. Almost Nothing Happened to the Adults in Charge" is one of three finalists in the Excellence in Local/Regional Investigative Reporting category of the Scripps Howard Awards.

