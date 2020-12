The cryptocurrency bitcoin's growing acceptance is reflected by customers being able to now use it on PayPal.

Bitcoin hit a record high against the dollar Monday. The cryptocurrency has soared 170 percent this year.

Experts say more people are turning to Bitcoin as the U.S. dollar weakens and cryptocurrency gains more mainstream acceptance.

Both Square and Paypal now allow customers to buy and sell Bitcoin.

It closed Monday at nearly $20,000.