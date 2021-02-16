Bitcoin Exceeds $50,000 For First Time

Mainstream interest in the cryptocurrency has increased as more companies believe it could gain widespread acceptance as a means of payment.

Bitcoin continues to soar as the cost of a single unit of the digital currency surpassed $50,000 for the first time.

To put it in perspective, that unit would've cost just $10,000 one year ago.

Its rally continues as more companies believe Bitcoin could gain widespread acceptance as a means of payment.

For now, most owners are treating it as a commodity like gold.