Birx Calls Michigan Protests Against Stay-At-Home Orders 'Worrisome'

Birx said in an interview with Fox News Sunday she was worried how the protesters could infect loved ones who are older or have medical conditions.

White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Deborah Birx said protests against Michigan stay-at-home orders are "devastatingly worrisome."

"They will feel guilty for the rest of our lives. So we need to protect each other at the same time we're voicing our discontent."

Protesters, some carrying guns, stormed the Michigan capitol last week speaking out against stay-at-home orders mandated by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who defended her orders on CNN Sunday.

“Whether you agree with me or not, I'm working to protect your life if you live in the state of Michigan,” said the Democratic governor.

One of Whitmer's biggest critics, President Donald Trump, tweeted Friday she should "give a little" and called the protesters "very good people." Despite the protests, Whitmer has extended her stay-at-home order until May 15th.