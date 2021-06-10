Bipartisan Group Of Senators Agrees On $1.2T Infrastructure Plan

One Democrat doubts this will get buy-in from the White House or from enough Republicans to clear the Senate.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has reached a deal on infrastructure. The White House is not involved and it's unclear if President Biden will accept the offer.

Newsy Congressional Reporter Nathaniel Reed confirmed the new proposal is $1.2 trillion in spending over 8 years – nearly half of it in new spending. The senators say their proposal would be fully paid for, but it would not include a key part of the president's plans: corporate tax increases.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said: "I really think it’s time to pull the plug now and take action promptly and robustly, because every indication is that Republicans simply aren't serious."