Bipartisan Effort To Add More Women Monuments To The U.S. Capitol

Twenty senators are on board with the proposed bill. The legislation will also be introduced in the House.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Across the country, out of the 5,000 statues and monuments on display, only 394 of them depict women. And in D.C., none of the 44 memorials maintained by the National Park Service specifically focuses on women.

So in a rare, bipartisan effort, Sen. Amy Klobuchar is about to introduce a bill that would call for monuments of both Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O'Connor to be put inside the Capitol.

"There's every reason to believe we will be adding more of these statues but we better get started because we have a lot of history to make up for," she said.

Twenty senators are on board with the proposed bill. The legislation will also be introduced in the House.