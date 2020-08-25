Biotech Company Working On Coronavirus Antibody Detection Patch, Beads

Researchers are developing two different products — a temporary patch and tiny injectable beads.

A biotech company based in San Diego is working on a way to determine if a person has coronavirus antibodies.

Researchers are developing two different products — a temporary patch and tiny injectable beads. The patch would go on the arm, and the beads would be inserted just under the skin. They would turn a certain color if antibodies were detected.

The company says the products could be used in several ways, like as an indicator of whether a person may be immune to the virus.

"So this patch will show you, also when the color dissipates, it's because your antibodies have dissipated and that's the time when you need to get a boost, or some type of prophilaxsus," said Diomics Corporation CEO Anthony Zolezzi.

The company is hoping to start clinical trials on these products next month. And the goal is to have them on the market by the end of the year.