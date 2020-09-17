BioNTech, Pfizer Say Their Coronavirus Vaccine Is Close To Approval

Their vaccine is currently in Phase 3 trials. The FDA and Europe's EMA will take it up for approval either next month or in November.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The CEOs of BioNTech and Pfizer say their coronavirus vaccine will soon be ready for FDA approval.

The companies say they'll deliver the first part of the 100 million doses they're developing to patients in the U.S.

Their vaccine is currently in Phase 3 trials. The FDA and Europe's EMA will take it up for approval either next month or in November.

Contains footage from CNN.