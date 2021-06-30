Bill Cosby Released From Prison

The court called Cosby's arrest "an affront to fundamental fairness."

Bill Cosby has been freed from prison after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction.

It is a stunning reversal of fortune for the comedian once known as “America’s Dad."

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Wednesday that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby.

The 83-year-old Cosby served nearly three years of a three- to 10-year sentence.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.