Cosby has served a little over two years of his three to 10 year sentence for drugging and molesting a former Temple University employee.

Bill Cosby's petition for parole has been turned down.

That's because the convicted rapist is refusing to take part in a therapy program meant for sexually violent predators.

He would've been eligible for parole in September after serving the minimum three years behind bars.

Cosby still says he's innocent.