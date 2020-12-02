Bill Cosby Appealing Sentence For Sexual Assault

Cosby is appealing his three-to-10-year sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in his home in 2004.

Bill Cosby's lawyers appeared before Pennsylvania's Supreme Court yesterday, arguing witnesses biased the jury that convicted him in 2018.

Cosby is appealing his three-to-10-year sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in his home in 2004.

Dozens of other women have also accused the actor and comedian of drugging and raping them. Five accusers testified in the 2018 trial, which Cosby's lawyers said should not have been allowed.

Cosby has maintained his innocence against all accusations.