Big Ten, Pac-12 Push College Football To Spring Due To COVID-19

The three other major conferences, as of right now, are still planning to play in the fall.

In the span of two hours, the college football schedule this fall took a major hit. The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced Tuesday all fall sports--including football-- would be postponed.

In a statement, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said, in part, "It became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall."

But not everyone agreed with the call. Leadership at the University of Nebraska said: “We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference. … We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”

As for the remaining major conferences -- the ACC, SEC and Big 12 -- they have not made any announcements yet on their plans for the fall.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has stated his support for a fall football season. He joined members of the Florida State football team, who say it's best that they play.

Wide receiver Keyshawn Helton said "You talk about 18-to-22-year-olds just quarantined at their house. That's unrealistic. There are so many other things that guys are going to go do, which is not safe. Being here with my team together is the safest for us."

But as of right now, with two of the major conferences sitting out the fall, it might force the rest of college football to follow suit.