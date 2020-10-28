Big Tech CEOs Face Scrutiny In Senate Hearing

The hearing was supposed to focus on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, but that law barely came up.

CEOs for Facebook, Twitter and Google testified before a Senate committee today.

The hearing was supposed to focus on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

But senators zeroed in on other hot-button topics like antitrust issues, election interference and alleged censorship.

"Mr. Dorsey, your platform allows foreign dictators to post propaganda, typically without restriction, yet you typically restrict the president of the United States."

Some Democrats accused their Republican colleagues of trying to politicize the hearing, given how close we are to elections.