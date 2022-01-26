'Big Papi' David Ortiz Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame

Ortiz was a clutch slugger and 10-time All-Star over 20 seasons mostly with the Boston Red Sox.

David "Big Papi" Ortiz was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first turn on the ballot, while steroid-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were denied entry to Cooperstown in their final year under consideration by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Ortiz was a clutch slugger and 10-time All-Star over 20 seasons mostly with the Boston Red Sox. He was named on 77.9% of ballots, clearing the 75% threshold needed for enshrinement.

He's the fourth primary designated hitter voted into the Hall. Bonds, Clemens, Curt Schilling and Sammy Sosa were all rejected in their 10th and final years on the BBWAA ballot.

Ortiz first went to Boston in 2003 and quickly became an all-time favorite and an all-time great. He helped the Boston Red Sox win their first World Series in 86 years in 2004. The Red Sox also won the championship in 2007 and in 2013, when Ortiz was named series MVP.