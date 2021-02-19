Biden White House Ready To Meet With Iran

The White House is ready to discuss returning the U.S. to the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Biden Administration says it's ready to join talks with Iran about returning the U.S. to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Former President Trump pulled the U.S. out of that deal and imposed sanctions on Iran.

The White House is also reversing Trump's calls for sanctions from the U.N.

The initial deal, signed under former President Obama, was designed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Israel's government has opposed the U.S. rejoining the deal.