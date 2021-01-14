Biden Urges Senate To Balance Impeachment With Other Work

The president-elect noted cabinet confirmation hearings, COVID relief among "urgent business" besides impeachment.

While President Trump awaits a Senate trial, President-elect Biden is hoping the Senate can work on other business while dealing with impeachment. Some of that business will that includes COVID-19 legislation, economic initiatives and confirming members of his Cabinet. At least four Cabinet confirmation hearings are already scheduled for next week.

And by then, there will be more National Guard troops on the ground in Washington, D.C. than in Iraq and Afghanistan combined. There could be more than 15,000 troops present for the inauguration next week. So, if you're wondering if this large number will create shortages for in other cities, defense officials say that's not the case. The FBI has warned all 50 states of potential threats to their Capitol Buildings.