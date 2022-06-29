Biden: U.S. Boosting Force Posture In Europe For Russia Threat

President Biden says steps taken at the G-7 summit will augment its "collective strength."

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that the U.S. is enhancing its military presence in Europe for the long haul to bolster regional security after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Madrid at the opening of the alliance's annual leaders summit, President Biden said "NATO is strong and united" and that steps to be taken during the gathering will "further augment our collective strength."

President Biden opened his participation in the summit by announcing that the U.S. is establishing a permanent headquarters in Poland, sending two additional F-35 fighter jet squadrons to the U.K. and will send more air defense and other capabilities to Germany and Italy.

"Today I'm announcing the United States will enhance our force posture in Europe and respond to the changing security environment as well as strengthening our collective security," he said.

Stoltenberg, who earlier Wednesday said the alliance was facing its biggest challenge since World War II, welcomed President Biden's announcement.

"This really demonstrates your decisive leadership and strength in the trans-Atlantic bond," Stoltenberg said, thanking President Biden for the "unwavering support from you and from the United States to Ukraine."

President Biden said the U.S. will permanently station the U.S. Army V Corps forward command in Poland , a move that he said would strengthen U.S.-NATO interoperability across the alliance's eastern flank. The move marks the first permanent basing of U.S. forces on NATO's eastern edge. President Biden added that the U.S. is also stepping up its rotational deployments of troops to the Baltic region.

President Biden announced after arriving for the summit on Tuesday that the U.S. would base two additional destroyers at its naval base in Rota, Spain, bringing the total number to six.

The U.S. currently has more than 100,000 service members deployed across Europe, up by about 20,000 since just before Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine began four months ago.

President Biden predicted that meetings this week would make for a "history-making summit" as leaders were set to approve a new strategic framework, announce a range of steps to boost their defense spending and capabilities, and clear the way for historically neutral Finland and Sweden to join NATO.

President Biden said Putin thought NATO members would splinter after he invaded Ukraine, but got the opposite response instead.

"Putin was looking for the Finland-ization of Europe," President Biden said. "You're gonna get the NATO-ization of Europe. And that's exactly what he didn't want, but exactly what needs to be done to guarantee security for Europe."

Turkey, the last remaining holdout to approve the Nordic countries' accession into NATO, reached an agreement on the eve of the summit late Tuesday to support adding them to the 30-nation alliance.

While the White House said the U.S. was not a direct party to the negotiations, a senior administration official said President Biden spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday to encourage him to clear the way for Sweden and Finland to join. The two leaders are set to meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss other issues, the White House said.

President Biden will also sit down Wednesday with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who are attending the NATO summit as the alliance looks to strengthen its ties in the Indo-Pacific region and address challenges from China.

The White House said the three leaders would also discuss North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.