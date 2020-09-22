WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

A Week From First Debate, Polls Are Tight In These Key States

By James Packard
September 22, 2020
The Supreme Court vacancy is changing the shape of the 2020 race. These are the key states in the race for the White House and the Senate balance.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death has left the nation's highest court with a massive hole in the ideological makeup we've known. It's also significantly changed the 2020 race. These key states might matter most. The polls are tight, and a new survey suggests Democrats are more motivated by the Supreme Court vacancy than Republicans. 

