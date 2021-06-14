WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Biden To Reaffirm U.S. Commitment To NATO

By Adam Elrashidi
June 14, 2021
President Biden aims to have 30-member alliance to keep better tabs on Russia and China.
President Joe Biden's European tour continues with a stop in Brussels for the NATO summit. 

The president will use his time to reaffirm the U.S.'s commitment to the 30-nation alliance. 

He plans to highlight Article 5 of the NATO charter, which declares that any attack on one member is an attack on all and warrants a collective response. 

Ultimately, President Biden aims to have NATO keep better tabs on China and Russia, whose economic and geopolitical positions could complicate the White House's foreign policy goals.

