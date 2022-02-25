President Biden To Nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson For Supreme Court

Pending confirmation by the Senate, Jackson would fill the spot on the court that is being vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement.

President Joe Biden is nominating federal appeals court judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In Jackson, the president delivers on a campaign promise to make the historic appointment and is out to further diversify a court that was made up entirely of White men for almost two centuries.

He has chosen an attorney who possesses the elite legal background of other high court justices, but who would also become the first former public defender on the high court.

Jackson attended Harvard Law School, and worked at the U.S. Sentencing Commission, the agency that develops federal sentencing policy.

If confirmed, Jackson would fill the spot on the nine-member court that will be vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring at the end of the term this summer. She was once Justice Breyer's clerk.

Jackson's nomination is subject to confirmation by the Senate, where Democrats hold the majority by a razor-thin 50-50 margin, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaker.

Party leaders have promised swift but deliberate consideration of the president's nominee. But even if she is appointed, she would replace one of the more liberal justices so her presence will not tip the balance of the court, which now leans 6-3 in favor of conservatives.

The 51-year-old Jackson serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, a position that Biden elevated her to last year from her previous job as a federal trial court judge.

Three current justices — Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and John Roberts, the chief justice — previously served on the same appeals court.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.