Pres.-elect Biden To Introduce National Security Team

President-elect Biden prepares to formally introduce his ational security team.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Biden prepares to formally introduce his national security team today.

Now, over the past couple of days, we've also learned who Biden is expected to pick for top Cabinet roles.

So here's a look at some of the news since yesterday:

Janet Yellen is expected to be nominated as Treasury Secretary.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry will be the International Climate Czar.

Alejandro Mayorkas will lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Avril Haines will be the Director of National Intelligence.

And Jake Sullivan will serve as National Security Adviser.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.