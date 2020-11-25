Biden Team To Meet With Trump Administration Agencies

November 25, 2020
At least 20 meetings were scheduled after the General Services Administration authorized the presidential transition on Monday.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
President-elect Joe Biden's team is set to meet with Trump administration agencies.
At least 20 meetings were scheduled after the General Services Administration authorized the transition, which happened on Monday — nearly three weeks after the race was called.
Despite the Biden team's transition that's underway, President Trump is still refusing to concede.