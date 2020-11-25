Biden Team To Meet With Trump Administration Agencies

At least 20 meetings were scheduled after the General Services Administration authorized the presidential transition on Monday.

President-elect Joe Biden's team is set to meet with Trump administration agencies.

At least 20 meetings were scheduled after the General Services Administration authorized the transition, which happened on Monday — nearly three weeks after the race was called.

Despite the Biden team's transition that's underway, President Trump is still refusing to concede.

