Biden Team Talking To Governors, Drugmakers About COVID

President-elect Joe Biden plans to make calls to governors asking them to put mask mandates in place.

According to a report by NBC News, if they don't, Biden will turn to cities in those states to issue mandates.

Biden and President Trump clashed throughout the whole campaign over how to respond to the pandemic.

Health care advisers for the president-elect have also been gathering information about the "Operation Warp Speed" program to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Under President Trump, the program created agreements with several drugmakers in the hopes of quickly finding effective treatments.

Biden advisers met with companies that are in late-stage trials for vaccines or therapies.

