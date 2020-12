Michael ​Regan has directed the North Carolina Department of environmental quality since 2017. Now he's up for a position in the president's cabinet.

President-elect Biden has reportedly picked North Carolina regulator Michael Regan to lead the environmental protection agency.





If confirmed, Regan would be the first black man to serve as EPA administrator.

Regan has directed the North Carolina Department of environmental quality since 2017.

