Biden Names Five Women As Deputy Secretaries

Four of the women named as deputies held roles in the same departments during the Obama administration.

Biden named five women to serve as deputy secretaries in key cabinet agencies.

If confirmed by the Senate, they'd serve in the No. 2 roles to cabinet secretaries.

The list includes Jewel Bronaugh for the position in the Department of Agriculture, Polly Trottenberg in Transportation, Andrea Palm at the Department for Health and Human Services.

Also Elizabeth Klein at the Interior Department and Cindy Martin in the Education Department.