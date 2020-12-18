Biden Makes Historic Nomination Tapping Rep. Deb Haaland

Part of her role would include overseeing the Bureau of Indian Affairs which serves the nation's 574 federally recognized tribes.

President-elect Joe Biden will reportedly nominate Democratic Congresswoman Deb Haaland to serve as Interior Secretary.

If confirmed, Haaland would be the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet Secretary.

Haaland, who is a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, was one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress.

The first-term congresswoman represents New Mexico's first congressional district.