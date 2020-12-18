Biden Makes Historic Nomination Tapping Rep. Deb Haaland

December 18, 2020
Part of her role would include overseeing the Bureau of Indian Affairs which serves the nation's 574 federally recognized tribes.
President-elect Joe Biden will reportedly nominate Democratic Congresswoman Deb Haaland to serve as Interior Secretary.
If confirmed, Haaland would be the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet Secretary.
Haaland, who is a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, was one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress.
The first-term congresswoman represents New Mexico's first congressional district.