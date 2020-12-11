Biden-Harris Team Named Time's "Person Of The Year"

Magazine says the incoming White House duo was chosen because they are "changing the American story."

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Time Magazine named its "Person of the Year", and it's President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris.

Now while every president since President Franklin Roosevelt has received the honor at some point in their term, it's this is the first time a vice president has been included.

Time's Editor-in-Chief says the incoming White House duo won because they are "changing the American story" and showing that empathy is greater than division.