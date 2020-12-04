Biden: 100 Days of Masks After Inauguration

The president-elect says he will make the request his first day in office.

"My inclination is in the first day I'm inaugurated, to say I'm going to ask the public for 100 days — to mask," President-elect Joe Biden says. "Just 100 days to mask. Not forever, 100 days. And I think we'll see a significant reduction.

President-elect Joe Biden says he thinks coronavirus numbers can go down if everyone wears a mask for 100 days.

In an interview with CNN, Biden also said he will get the coronavirus vaccine when it's ready.