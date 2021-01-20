Biden, Harris Attend COVID Memorial

Biden said he hopes the country gains "new wisdom" from lessons learned from pandemic.

" Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah"





A somber moment in Washington as President-Elect Joe Biden arrived in the capital. He and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris reflected on a grim milestone at a service for the 400,000 people who died of COVID-19 in the U.S.

"To heal, we must remember. It's hard sometimes to remember. But that's how we heal," Biden said.

"That we may be physically separated. We, the American people, are united in spirit. My abiding hope, my abiding prayer that we emerge from this or deal with a new wisdom," he said.

The incoming president and vice president attended the service Lincoln memorial Tuesday night about two miles from the Capitol.

