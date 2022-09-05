Biden Assails 'Trumpies' In Labor Day Battleground Pitches

Labor Day traditionally kicks off political crunch time, with campaigns scrambling to excite voters for Election Day on Nov. 8.

President Joe Biden excoriated "MAGA Republicans" on Monday, pitching his Labor Day appeals to union members he hopes will turn out in force for his party in November.

"The middle class built America," President Biden told a workers' gathering at park grounds in Milwaukee.

"Everybody knows that. But unions built the middle class."

Later Monday, he was flying to Pittsburgh for the city's parade — returning to Pennsylvania for the third time in less than a week and just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally in the state.

The unofficial start of fall, Labor Day also traditionally starts a political busy season where campaigns scramble to excite voters for Election Day on Nov. 8.

That's when control of the House and Senate, as well as some of the country's top governorships, will be decided.

Trump spoke Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, near Scranton, where President Biden was born.

The president made his own Wilkes-Barre trip last week to discuss increasing funding for police, decry GOP criticism of the FBI after the raid on Trump's Florida estate and to argue that new, bipartisan gun measures can help reduce violent crime.

Two days after that, President Biden went to Independence Hall in Philadelphia for a prime-time address denouncing the "extremism" of Trump's fiercest supporters.

Trump has endorsed candidates in key races around the country, and President Biden is warning that some Republicans now believe so strongly in Trumpism that they are willing to undermine core American values to promote it.

The president said Thursday that "blind loyalty to a single leader, and a willingness to engage in political violence, is fatal to democracy."

Trump responded during his Saturday rally that Biden is "an enemy of the state."

On Monday, President Biden told the Milwaukee rally that many in the GOP have "chosen to go backwards, full of anger, violence, hate, division."

This year, the oldest president in U.S. history has faced speculation about if he'll seek a second term in 2024 — though he's insisted that's his intention, and the pressure has dissipated some in recent weeks after a string of policy and political successes for President Biden and his party.

Still, both perennial presidential battleground states President Biden was visiting Monday may provide key measures of Democrats' strength before this November and 2024. With inflation still raging and the president's approval ratings remaining low, how much President Biden can help his party in top races — and how much candidates want him to try — remains to be seen.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.