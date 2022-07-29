Biden Announces New Efforts To Address Youth Mental Health Crisis

The Biden administration also urged governors across the nation to invest more in school-based mental health services.

The White House has unveiled two new initiatives on mental health for the youth of America.

To address rising rates of depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts among young people, the Department of Education will start to distribute nearly $300 million next week to expand mental health services in schools.

Part of the money will be used to hire mental health professionals, school counselors, social workers, and other staff members specifically trained to help with the mental health needs of students in the U.S.

The Biden administration also urged governors across the nation to invest more in school-based mental health services.

"In a letter sent today to Governors across the country, the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services highlight federal resources available to states and schools to invest in mental health services for students. The joint letter from Secretaries Becerra and Cardona highlights actions by the Biden-Harris Administration to improve the delivery of health care in schools and make sure children enrolled in Medicaid have access to comprehensive health care services, as required by law," the White House said in a press release.

There's an additional $1.7 billion that will go to schools across the country towards mental health services as part of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) signed by President Biden last month.

According to the CDC, more than 40% of teens say that they struggle with feelings of sadness or hopelessness.