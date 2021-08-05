Biden Administration Working On Plan For Foreign Travelers

It's part of the Biden administration's phased plan to ease travel restrictions for the country.

The White House is working on the next steps for international travel into the U.S.

It will require almost all foreign travelers to be vaccinated.

The U.S. has banned international travelers from certain countries with high COVID-19 transmission rates.

The military is one step closer to requiring COVID vaccinations.

Defense Secretary Gen. Lloyd Austin is reportedly going to announce a vaccine mandate for all active-duty members Friday. That will include about 1.3 million service members.