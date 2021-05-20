Biden Administration Weighing Updated Travel Plan

This week 27 European Union countries decided to allow fully vaccinated people from "safe" countries to travel there.

As some countries ease pandemic-related travel restrictions, the Biden administration is also trying to take that next step forward. But as of now, we're still not sure what that will look like.

The U.S. hasn't been allowing anyone to enter the country who is not a citizen – and had recently visited the U.K., the majority of Europe, China, India, Brazil, Iran or South Africa.

