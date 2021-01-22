Biden Administration Unveils COVID Response Strategy

President Biden has unveiled his administration's plan to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nearly 200-page document-- which is published on white house dot gov -- details the administration's plan to achieve seven goals.

Let's go through them: Restore Americans' trust. Launch a safe vaccination program. Lessen the spread of the virus. Expand emergency relief. Safely reopen schools and businesses. Protect the most at risk and advance equity. Restore U.S. Leadership and prepare for future threats

“Our national plan launches a full scale wartime effort to address the supply shortages by ramping up production and protective equipment syringes, needles, you name it." Said President Biden "And when I say wartime, people kind of look at me like ‘wartime?’ Well, as I said last night, 400,000 Americans have died. That's more than a died in all of World War Two. 400,000. This is a wartime undertaking"