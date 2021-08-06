Biden Administration To Respond To Eviction Ban Challenge

A judge ordered the administration to quickly respond to the filing by the Alabama Association of Realtors and others.

The Biden Administration is set to respond to a legal challenge on the eviction moratorium this morning.

President Biden said yesterday he believes it's legal.

More than 15 million Americans are behind on rent, owing landlords more than $20 billion total.