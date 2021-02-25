Biden Administration To Distribute 25M Cloth Masks

Distribution is expected to start next month and last into May. The White House expects to provide masks for 12 million to 15 million Americans.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Biden administration says it will give 25 million masks to communities hit hard by the pandemic.

The masks will go to 1,300 community health centers and 60,000 food pantries in an effort to provide protection to low-income Americans. Each person will get two cloth masks, which are recommended by the CDC.

Distribution is expected to start next month and last into May. The White House expects to provide masks for 12 to 15 million Americans.

"Once again, our decisions here have been made with equity at the center. Not all Americans are wearing masks regularly. Not all Americans have access and not all masks are equal," Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 repsonse coordinator said. "With this action, we are helping to level the playing field, giving vulnerable populations quality, well-fitting masks."

The CDC still recommends people wear masks in public settings or anytime they'll be around others.

Since earlier this month, masks have been required on public transportation in the U.S.