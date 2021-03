In February, Biden administration allowed about 60% of all apprehended migrant families into the U.S. vs 24% in last month of Trump administration.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

In February, the Biden administration allowed nearly 60% of all apprehended migrant families into the U.S.— compared with 24% in the last full month of the Trump administration.

That's putting a strain on shelters across the country, but the largest shelter in El Paso, TX tells Newsy it is prepared.