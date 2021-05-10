Biden Administration Working With Colonial Pipeline To Reopen

A cyberattack forced the U.S. pipeline to shut down.

The Biden administration is working with Colonial Pipeline to help it reopen after a massive cyberattack.

It's one of the top U.S. pipeline operators and a critical supplier for parts of the East Coast.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said preventing these types of attacks on business is a top priority.

"Unfortunately these sorts of attacks are becoming more frequent, they are here are to stay and we have to work in partnership with business to secure networks to defend ourselves against these attacks," said Raimondo. "The president was briefed yesterday. It's an all hands on deck effort right now, and we're working closely with the company, and state and local officials to make sure that they get back up to normal operations as quickly as possible and there aren't disruptions to supply."