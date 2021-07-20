Bezos Proves Autonomous Space Tourism, Teases More Flights

By James Packard
July 20, 2021
Jeff Bezos made history Tuesday with a launch from a remote pad in West Texas. It propelled him as a serious contender in getting tourists in space.
